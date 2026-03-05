Left Menu

Evacuation Drama at Iraq's Rumaila Oilfield

Foreign staff were evacuated from Iraq's Rumaila oilfield, run by BP, after two unidentified drones landed inside the vicinity. The incident was reported by three Iraqi oil industry sources to Reuters, highlighting potential security concerns surrounding the significant oil site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basra | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Foreign staff from Iraq's large Rumaila oilfield were evacuated on Thursday. The oilfield, operated by British oil giant BP, came under scrutiny after two unidentified drones landed within its premises, according to three Iraqi oil industry sources.

This unexpected incident was reported to Reuters, underscoring potential security threats in the region. The incident has brought attention to the safety protocols of vital oil extraction sites in Iraq.

The report was spearheaded by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, with the editorial assistance of Emelia Sithole-Matarise.

