Vikram Mills Expands: Bridging Wheat and Rice at Delhi Headquarters

Vikram Mills has expanded its operations by adding a new 100-tons-per-day rice processing plant at its Delhi headquarters, marking its evolution into an agro-products powerhouse. The integration with existing wheat operations enhances logistic efficiency and offers a one-stop solution for B2B and retail markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Mills is making headlines with its strategic expansion into rice processing, reinforcing its transition from a specialist flour mill to a comprehensive agro-products entity. The company has opened a new 100-tons-per-day 'rice to rice' facility at its Lawrence Road headquarters in Delhi.

Mr. Shubham Garg, Director of Vikram Roller Flour Mills Limited, highlighted the importance of this development, stating that it allows the company to enhance wheat processing capabilities and streamline rice operations. This move comes on the heels of a successful setup of a 'paddy to rice' plant in Rohtak last year, demonstrating the firm's commitment to scaling operations.

By situating the rice processing plant alongside its established wheat operations, Vikram Mills aims to deliver a one-stop supply solution, improving logistics and enhancing services for business partners, FMCG retailers, and institutional buyers. The company's focus remains on fortifying its networks to meet evolving consumer demands in the Delhi NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

