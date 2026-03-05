Vikram Mills Expands: Bridging Wheat and Rice at Delhi Headquarters

Vikram Mills is making headlines with its strategic expansion into rice processing, reinforcing its transition from a specialist flour mill to a comprehensive agro-products entity. The company has opened a new 100-tons-per-day 'rice to rice' facility at its Lawrence Road headquarters in Delhi.

Mr. Shubham Garg, Director of Vikram Roller Flour Mills Limited, highlighted the importance of this development, stating that it allows the company to enhance wheat processing capabilities and streamline rice operations. This move comes on the heels of a successful setup of a 'paddy to rice' plant in Rohtak last year, demonstrating the firm's commitment to scaling operations.

By situating the rice processing plant alongside its established wheat operations, Vikram Mills aims to deliver a one-stop supply solution, improving logistics and enhancing services for business partners, FMCG retailers, and institutional buyers. The company's focus remains on fortifying its networks to meet evolving consumer demands in the Delhi NCR region.

