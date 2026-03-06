Siddaramaiah Set to Make History with Record 17th Karnataka Budget Presentation

In an anticipated move set to make state history, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to present his 17th state budget. This milestone underscores his longstanding commitment to fostering prosperity across diverse communities, according to Congress MLA Konappa Reddy.

Speaking to the press, Reddy exuded confidence that the budget would equitably enhance the well-being of Karnataka's citizens, asserting Siddaramaiah's dedication to inclusive economic development. Meanwhile, tensions linger as BJP MLA Arvind Bellad suggested Siddaramaiah might step down post-budget, paving the way for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Bellad critiqued the Congress for a stalled public sector employment drive, highlighting a perceived three-year appointment freeze. While Congress leaders sidestepped these claims, they publicly downplayed intra-party dynamics, emphasizing cohesion underlined by the harmonious rapport between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

