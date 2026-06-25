Uniform Civil Code Debate Intensifies Amidst Political Frictions

In a significant political discourse, Congress leader Nana Patole raised concerns over the government's intentions behind the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Patole emphasized that the Indian Constitution already ensures equal justice for all and questioned the need for an additional law.

Amidst the debate, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray stressed the importance of assessing the UCC on its merits. He pointed to the necessity for uniformity not only in personal laws but also in governance practices, including law enforcement and development fund allocations.

Supporting the UCC, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde aligned with Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of a unified legal framework. Maharashtra plans to establish a committee led by a retired judge to explore UCC implementation. Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam have already initiated similar legislative measures.