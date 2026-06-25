India and Iran Explore Energy Cooperation
India's Oil Minister Hardeep Puri met with Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad to discuss potential collaboration in the energy sector. The meeting focused on enhancing energy security through dialogue and partnership, emphasizing the mutual benefits for both nations.
In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Puri discussed potential energy cooperation with Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad during a meeting in New Delhi.
Puri emphasized India's commitment to securing its energy needs through ongoing dialogue and partnerships that are mutually advantageous.
The meeting highlighted the strategic importance of collaboration between India and Iran, aiming to bolster energy security for both countries.