India and Iran Explore Energy Cooperation

Indias Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Said On Thursday He Explored Opportunities For New Delhi And Tehran To Cooperate In The Energy Sector During His Meeting With Irans Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad In New Delhi India Remains Committed To Enhancing Energy Security Via Dialogue

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Puri discussed potential energy cooperation with Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad during a meeting in New Delhi.

Puri emphasized India's commitment to securing its energy needs through ongoing dialogue and partnerships that are mutually advantageous.

The meeting highlighted the strategic importance of collaboration between India and Iran, aiming to bolster energy security for both countries.