India and Iran Explore Energy Cooperation

India's Oil Minister Hardeep Puri met with Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad to discuss potential collaboration in the energy sector. The meeting focused on enhancing energy security through dialogue and partnership, emphasizing the mutual benefits for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Said On Thursday He Explored Opportunities For New Delhi And Tehran To Cooperate In The Energy Sector During His Meeting With Irans Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad In New Delhi India Remains Committed To Enhancing Energy Security Via Dialogue | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:51 IST
India and Iran Explore Energy Cooperation
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In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Puri discussed potential energy cooperation with Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad during a meeting in New Delhi.

Puri emphasized India's commitment to securing its energy needs through ongoing dialogue and partnerships that are mutually advantageous.

The meeting highlighted the strategic importance of collaboration between India and Iran, aiming to bolster energy security for both countries.

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