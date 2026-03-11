Left Menu

Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Address LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concern over a potential cooking gas shortage due to West Asia tensions. He urges Prime Minister Modi to ensure sufficient LPG supply and address price rises. This shortage threatens eateries, affecting livelihoods and food security, especially during Ramadan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:04 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed significant concern over the potential shortage of cooking gas in light of ongoing tensions in West Asia. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention to ensure adequate LPG supply and to mitigate rising prices.

In a formal statement, Vijayan highlighted the substantial impact these shortages could have, particularly on small and medium hotels and restaurants that serve the migrant workforce and travelers across districts in Kerala. The state's service sector, including hotels and eateries, relies heavily on a stable LPG supply.

The chief minister's plea emphasizes the urgency of the matter amid reports of scarcity and increased financial pressure on families. This situation is exacerbated by the Ramadan month, placing food security and small businesses in jeopardy. Vijayan calls for the Union Government's immediate action to stabilize supply and provide necessary economic relief.

