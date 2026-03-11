Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Address LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed significant concern over the potential shortage of cooking gas in light of ongoing tensions in West Asia. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention to ensure adequate LPG supply and to mitigate rising prices.

In a formal statement, Vijayan highlighted the substantial impact these shortages could have, particularly on small and medium hotels and restaurants that serve the migrant workforce and travelers across districts in Kerala. The state's service sector, including hotels and eateries, relies heavily on a stable LPG supply.

The chief minister's plea emphasizes the urgency of the matter amid reports of scarcity and increased financial pressure on families. This situation is exacerbated by the Ramadan month, placing food security and small businesses in jeopardy. Vijayan calls for the Union Government's immediate action to stabilize supply and provide necessary economic relief.