Gujarat Ensures Steady LPG and PNG Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

In light of ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Gujarat government has reassured citizens of the state's stable stock of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic consumption.

The Centre and state authorities are actively monitoring the supply chain to ensure that the distribution of LPG and PNG remains uninterrupted, according to an official release. The state boasts a sufficient stockpile to meet all domestic needs and has ensured a streamlined transportation and distribution process.

Additional precautionary measures include introducing a 25-day gap between LPG bookings by individual consumers and restricting the sale of commercial LPG cylinders. Unauthorized storage and black marketing are punishable offenses under the Essential Commodities Act.

