Left Menu

German Chancellor Criticizes U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil Sanctions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the U.S. decision to issue a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil. Despite efforts to stabilize oil prices amid conflicts involving Iran, oil prices remain high. Merz affirmed Germany's non-participation in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST
German Chancellor Criticizes U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil Sanctions
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced strong objections on Friday against the United States' recent decision to grant a temporary waiver that allows countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum merchandise that are stranded at sea.

Speaking at a press conference with his Norwegian counterpart, Merz stated, "We believe that is wrong. There is currently a problem with prices, but not with supply. And in that respect, I would like to know what other factors led the U.S. government to take this decision."

The waiver seemingly aimed to ease skyrocketing oil and gas prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite the move, prices saw little reprieve with Brent crude reaching $101 per barrel. Amidst these tensions, Merz reaffirmed Germany's stand by stating, "Germany is not part of this war, and we do not wish to become one."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026