Madhya Pradesh Hotels Turn to Tradition Amid LPG Crisis
The LPG supply disruption due to the West Asia conflict is forcing Madhya Pradesh hotels and restaurants to adopt traditional cooking methods like tandoor and use electric appliances. The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association has issued advisories to optimize gas usage and explore alternative cooking solutions to sustain the hospitality businesses.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to a significant disruption in the supply of commercial LPG, prompting hotels and restaurants across Madhya Pradesh to reconsider their cooking methods.
In response, the Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association (MPHA) has urged its members to switch from gas-cooked meals to traditional tandoor methods and electric appliances. This move is intended to conserve fuel and ensure the hospitality sector continues to thrive during the crisis.
MPHA's advisory also suggests optimizing menu offerings by reducing gas-intensive dishes and leaning towards quick-cooking options. The association's president, Sumit Suri, has requested government intervention to classify hotels as emergency services, thereby granting them access to cooking gas on a rationed basis.
