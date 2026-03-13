Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Hotels Turn to Tradition Amid LPG Crisis

The LPG supply disruption due to the West Asia conflict is forcing Madhya Pradesh hotels and restaurants to adopt traditional cooking methods like tandoor and use electric appliances. The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association has issued advisories to optimize gas usage and explore alternative cooking solutions to sustain the hospitality businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Hotels Turn to Tradition Amid LPG Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to a significant disruption in the supply of commercial LPG, prompting hotels and restaurants across Madhya Pradesh to reconsider their cooking methods.

In response, the Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association (MPHA) has urged its members to switch from gas-cooked meals to traditional tandoor methods and electric appliances. This move is intended to conserve fuel and ensure the hospitality sector continues to thrive during the crisis.

MPHA's advisory also suggests optimizing menu offerings by reducing gas-intensive dishes and leaning towards quick-cooking options. The association's president, Sumit Suri, has requested government intervention to classify hotels as emergency services, thereby granting them access to cooking gas on a rationed basis.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026