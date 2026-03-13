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Temporary Waivers on Russian Oil: Unyielding G7 Stance

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that U.S. waivers on Russian oil sanctions are temporary. While exemptions are granted by the U.S., the G7, including France, continues to uphold sanctions. The situation in the Middle East doesn't justify lifting these sanctions, drawing varied reactions internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST
Temporary Waivers on Russian Oil: Unyielding G7 Stance
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The United States has temporarily relaxed its sanctions on certain Russian oil products to counteract a price surge, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. Despite this move, Macron emphasized that the G7 remains firm in its stance that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East does not warrant lifting sanctions on Russia entirely.

Addressing a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, Macron noted, "It is entirely true that the United States has granted limited exemptions." He further clarified that both the G7 and European nations, including France, are committed to maintaining these sanctions in place.

The U.S. issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea, a decision welcomed by Moscow but met with criticism from Germany and other European allies, highlighting the ongoing complexity of international energy politics.

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