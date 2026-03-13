Left Menu

Regional Tensions Rise Over Janaf's Oil Pricing

Hungarian MOL and Slovak Slovnaft have lodged another complaint to the European Commission about Croatian Janaf's oil pricing. Both Hungary and Slovakia are concerned about Janaf's unclear stance on Russian crude shipments amidst an outage in the Druzhba pipeline, increasing dependency on Croatia's Adriatic pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:00 IST
Regional Tensions Rise Over Janaf's Oil Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian oil company MOL and Slovak firm Slovnaft have again submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission regarding the pricing practices of Croatian Janaf, the companies announced on Friday. This move underscores the ongoing disputes over regional oil supply dynamics.

According to MOL, they have not received a definitive response from Janaf concerning the potential allowance of Russian crude oil shipments. This uncertainty has heightened tensions between the involved countries as the energy sector faces significant disruption.

The outage of Russian crude deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline since the end of January has forced Hungary and Slovakia to increasingly rely on the Adriatic pipeline from Croatia, amplifying the impact of Janaf's pricing strategies on these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026