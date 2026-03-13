Regional Tensions Rise Over Janaf's Oil Pricing

Hungarian oil company MOL and Slovak firm Slovnaft have again submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission regarding the pricing practices of Croatian Janaf, the companies announced on Friday. This move underscores the ongoing disputes over regional oil supply dynamics.

According to MOL, they have not received a definitive response from Janaf concerning the potential allowance of Russian crude oil shipments. This uncertainty has heightened tensions between the involved countries as the energy sector faces significant disruption.

The outage of Russian crude deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline since the end of January has forced Hungary and Slovakia to increasingly rely on the Adriatic pipeline from Croatia, amplifying the impact of Janaf's pricing strategies on these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)