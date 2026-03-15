Historic Victory for Takamoto Katsuta at Kenya Safari Rally

Takamoto Katsuta secured a momentous victory at the Kenya Safari Rally, becoming the first Japanese driver to win a World Rally Championship event since 1992.

In what was his 94th WRC start, Katsuta finished 27.4 seconds ahead of Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux.

Toyota's Sami Pajari claimed third place, while Elfyn Evans maintained his lead in the drivers' championship with 66 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)