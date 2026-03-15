Tragic Aftermath: Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza
An Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals, including members of the Hamas-run police force. The strike has intensified awareness around the ongoing conflict in the region, drawing international attention to the casualties reported by local health officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaza | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Gaza Strip
An Israeli airstrike targeted central Gaza Strip, leaving at least eight casualties. The assault aimed at members of the Hamas-run police force, authorities report.
According to Gaza's health officials, the incident occurred amidst escalating tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian territories.
The attack has spurred international concern over the persistent conflict and civilian safety in the region.
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- health
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- international
- police
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