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Pope Leo's Urgent Call for Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict

Pope Leo called for an immediate ceasefire in the Iran war, condemning the violence and urging for dialogue over conflict. He highlighted the dire impacts on civilians and emphasized that war cannot resolve issues. He called upon leaders to prioritize peace over violence and divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:03 IST
Pope Leo's Urgent Call for Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict
Pope Leo

Pope Leo issued an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating war involving Iran, decrying the 'atrocious violence' that has claimed thousands of civilian lives. His plea came as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran entered its third week, warning violence would fail to bring justice and peace.

Addressing the faithful during his weekly Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square, the first U.S. pope urged those responsible to end hostilities, emphasizing the Middle East's desperate need for peace. He underscored the absurdity of believing war can solve problems, particularly citing the ongoing crisis in Lebanon involving Hezbollah.

In a poignant homily, Pope Leo condemned using divine justifications for warfare, asserting that God stands for light and peace, not darkness and death. He called for unwavering dialogues and peaceful resolutions, lamenting the global suffering caused by violent conflicts and urging humanity towards hope and reconciliation.

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