Special Lok Adalats: Fast-Tracking High-Value Debt Recovery

In a bid to expedite the resolution of high-value financial disputes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the planning of four Special Lok Adalats for 2026. The initiative targets reducing the backlog in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman revealed that the majority of cases pending before these tribunals involve amounts of Rs 100 crore or more. The government is adopting a dual approach by assigning particular DRTs to manage high-value cases and urging banks and financial institutions to utilize Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms, including Lok Adalats.

Collaborating with the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA), the government has organized Special Lok Adalats specifically for DRT-related cases. With success from two such Adalats held in 2025, the upcoming sessions in 2026 are expected to further facilitate faster case disposal, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to reducing legal pendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)