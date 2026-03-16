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Karnataka's Call for Calm Amid LPG Shortage

Karnataka faces an LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict. Minister K H Muniyappa urges the public to avoid panic, advising hotels to use electric stoves temporarily. Essential services maintain priority in gas distribution. The government expects supply conditions to improve soon, encouraging responsible consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:41 IST
Karnataka's Call for Calm Amid LPG Shortage
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Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, has urged the public not to panic over the ongoing LPG shortage attributed to conflicts in West Asia. He appealled to hotel owners to switch to electric stoves temporarily, ensuring that supplies are prioritized for essential services.

At a press briefing, Muniyappa emphasized the significant role the hospitality sector plays and urged collaboration to overcome these challenges. The government has allocated approximately 1,000 LPG cylinders daily specifically for the industry, with an expected improvement in the situation as additional shipments arrive.

Muniyappa cautioned against panic-induced overbooking of LPG resources, advocating for mindful consumption until normal supply resumes. The Central government has sanctioned 9,500 cylinders per day for Karnataka, maintaining stable distribution to essential services and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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