Delhi Assembly Set to Unveil Ambitious Budget
The Delhi Assembly will hold a three-day budget session starting March 23, where the Economic Survey of Delhi and the 2026-27 fiscal budget will be presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The budget is expected to emphasize education, health, infrastructure, and green initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly is gearing up for a significant three-day budget session, beginning on March 23. This decision was confirmed following a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The first day will see the presentation of the Economic Survey of Delhi, followed by the unveiling of the 2026-27 fiscal budget on March 24. Chief Minister Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present her second budget since the BJP government was formed in February 2025.
Expectations are high as this year's budget is anticipated to exceed last year's Rs 1 lakh crore, with a strong focus on education, health, infrastructure, and green initiatives, according to officials.
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