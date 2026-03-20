VHP Launches Helpline to Combat 'Love Jihad'

In a significant move, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced the launch of a dedicated helpline to address instances of 'love jihad', 'land jihad', and religious conversion within the state.

The helpline will operate around the clock, allowing members of the Hindu community to seek immediate assistance and guidance.

Centrally monitored from Jaipur, the initiative ensures support during major Hindu festivals, responding to increasing reports of harassment and illegal encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)