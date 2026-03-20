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VHP Launches Helpline to Combat 'Love Jihad'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has introduced a helpline to report 'love jihad', 'land jihad', and religious conversion issues. The 24/7 service, based in Jaipur, aims to assist the Hindu community with immediate support, particularly during festivals, amid rising concerns of harassment and illegal activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:34 IST
VHP Launches Helpline to Combat 'Love Jihad'
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In a significant move, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced the launch of a dedicated helpline to address instances of 'love jihad', 'land jihad', and religious conversion within the state.

The helpline will operate around the clock, allowing members of the Hindu community to seek immediate assistance and guidance.

Centrally monitored from Jaipur, the initiative ensures support during major Hindu festivals, responding to increasing reports of harassment and illegal encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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