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L&T Navigates Fiscal Challenges Amid Middle East Crisis

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) adapts to rising import bills due to increased oil prices amid Middle East conflict. The company advocates for continued government capital expenditure, even if it leads to increased fiscal deficit. L&T is investing in renewable energy and exploring global expansion to mitigate energy sector dependencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:51 IST
L&T Navigates Fiscal Challenges Amid Middle East Crisis
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Amid rising concerns over escalating import bills spurred by hardening commodity prices due to the Middle East conflict, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) focuses on prospective fiscal measures. The company's senior official, Subramanian Sarma, insists that maintaining capital expenditure is crucial, even if it necessitates a temporary increase in the fiscal deficit.

Sarma emphasized the necessity for government borrowing to fund infrastructure, essential for achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goals. The ongoing geopolitical tensions, involving the U.S. and Israel, have triggered a re-evaluation of global oil dependence, with L&T steering towards non-fossil fuel energies like green hydrogen.

Despite the energy crisis, L&T is expanding its renewable energy capabilities and seeking new markets in Indonesia, Australia, and Africa. Sarma highlighted the firm's readiness for upcoming nuclear energy projects and its strategy to capitalize on opportunities in transitioning energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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