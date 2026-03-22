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Owaisi Highlights Backward Class Concerns and Energy Crisis

Asaduddin Owaisi claims 5 lakh Backward Class certificates, mostly of Muslims, were canceled in West Bengal. He raises concerns over the electoral process and criticizes India's energy strategy, citing dependence on limited reserves. Owaisi condemns NDA government policies and foreign strategy while promoting AIMIM's electoral efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:43 IST
Owaisi Highlights Backward Class Concerns and Energy Crisis
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension over electoral rolls in West Bengal, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced concerns about the cancellation of approximately 5 lakh Backward Class certificates, largely affecting the Muslim community. Owaisi criticized the Trinamool Congress-led governance during a rally, warning about the effect on 55 lakh voters.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Owaisi declared that Muslims represent 30% of the electorate in West Bengal. He reinforced the significance of the AIMIM coalition with Humayun Kabir's Am Janata Unnayan Party for the upcoming Assembly polls, recalling AIMIM's past electoral successes in the region.

Away from local issues, Owaisi condemned the NDA government's handling of India's energy crisis. He pointed out the country's insufficient strategic petroleum reserves and admonished the lack of diversification in energy sources, emphasizing the need for robust energy policies to avoid future dependency crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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