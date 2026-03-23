Delhi's Power Surge: Evolving Consumption Patterns and Technological Advancements

In the past decade, the number of power consumers in Delhi has surged by nearly 40%, now exceeding 73 lakh, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 presented during the budget session of the Assembly.

Domestic consumers account for 84.1% of total users, with a significant increase from 52.62 lakh to 73.61 lakh consumers between 2015-16 and 2024-25, driving a sharp rise in city power demand. The peak demand escalated from 5846 MW in 2015-16 to 8442 MW in 2025-26, with an average annual energy consumption growth of approximately 3.15% over the same period.

The 20th Electric Power Survey projected a 9000 MW peak demand by March 2025, yet the city recorded 8656 MW. Notably, reforms in Delhi's power sector have reduced Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses from 52% to 5.90% as of 2024-25. Additionally, Delhi saw a significant increase in solar installations, totaling 21,915 by January 2026, adding 425 MW capacity.