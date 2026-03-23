Greece's Deadly Train Crash Trial Sparks Outrage Amid Delays

The trial over the tragic 2023 train crash in Greece, which claimed 57 lives, was adjourned on Monday due to inadequate courtroom facilities and technical issues, causing public outrage. The heated atmosphere was further intensified by large protests outside the courtroom, with demonstrators blaming the state for the disaster.

On February 28, 2023, a passenger train carrying students collided with a freight train at Tempi, central Greece, marking the worst rail disaster in the country's history. The crash, which led to a massive fireball and explosions, revealed severe lapses in state governance, including safety negligence and corruption. Consequently, the incident catalyzed widespread protests, demanding accountability from state officials, though no politicians have been indicted so far.

The trial, expected to extend up to three years, sees 36 defendants, including railway station masters and former rail executives, facing severe charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to traffic disruptions causing fatalities. Despite only a few defendants appearing in court on Monday, the case involves over 350 witnesses, including survivors and relatives of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)