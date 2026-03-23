Kremlin Monitors Iran Conflict Amidst Contradictory Statements
The Kremlin is observing the situation in Iran, amidst conflicting statements, hoping for a peaceful resolution. U.S. President Trump mentioned talks between the U.S. and Iran, hinting at major points of agreement and a potential deal to resolve the conflict soon, according to TASS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Monday its close monitoring of the situation in Iran, amidst what it termed as contradictory statements, as reported by TASS.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hopes for a swift return to peace, despite the conflicting reports circulating.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, suggesting significant agreement points that could soon lead to a resolution of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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