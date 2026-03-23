Kremlin Monitors Iran Conflict Amidst Contradictory Statements

The Kremlin announced on Monday its close monitoring of the situation in Iran, amidst what it termed as contradictory statements, as reported by TASS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hopes for a swift return to peace, despite the conflicting reports circulating.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, suggesting significant agreement points that could soon lead to a resolution of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)