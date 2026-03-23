Tungsten Turbulence: The Metal Crisis Unveiled

The U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran are sparking a massive demand for tungsten, a crucial metal in munitions production. The intense need has led to skyrocketing prices due to China's export restrictions, deepening the crisis in the already strained market.

Before China's tightened export controls, the tungsten market was already under pressure. Prices of ammonium paratungstate, a key tungsten product, have surged dramatically, making it a top-performing commodity. This surge is impacting global supply dynamics, particularly with China dominating the tungsten mine production space.

The West is exploring alternatives, with countries like Kazakhstan emerging as potential key players. However, competition is set to intensify as military needs likely outbid civilian manufacturers. Military stockpiling efforts may further strain tungsten availability, challenging sectors like electronics and high-end manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)