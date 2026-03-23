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Tungsten Turbulence: The Metal Crisis Unveiled

The demand for tungsten is soaring due to U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran. This, coupled with China's stringent export controls, has led to skyrocketing prices for tungsten. The West is scrambling to establish alternative supply chains, but competition between military and civilian sectors is intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:35 IST
Tungsten Turbulence: The Metal Crisis Unveiled
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The U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran are sparking a massive demand for tungsten, a crucial metal in munitions production. The intense need has led to skyrocketing prices due to China's export restrictions, deepening the crisis in the already strained market.

Before China's tightened export controls, the tungsten market was already under pressure. Prices of ammonium paratungstate, a key tungsten product, have surged dramatically, making it a top-performing commodity. This surge is impacting global supply dynamics, particularly with China dominating the tungsten mine production space.

The West is exploring alternatives, with countries like Kazakhstan emerging as potential key players. However, competition is set to intensify as military needs likely outbid civilian manufacturers. Military stockpiling efforts may further strain tungsten availability, challenging sectors like electronics and high-end manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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