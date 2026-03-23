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Chakraborty's Departure: A Wake-Up Call for Independent Directors

The resignation of HDFC Bank's non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty has prompted Sebi's chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey to emphasize the responsibilities of independent directors. With a subsequent dip in HDFC Bank's shares, Pandey insists that directors act responsibly and avoid unwarranted insinuations without evidence, while Sebi investigates the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:47 IST
Chakraborty's Departure: A Wake-Up Call for Independent Directors
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

The unexpected resignation of HDFC Bank's non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty has sparked significant discourse in the financial community, compelling Sebi's chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, to make a public statement on the pivotal role of independent directors.

Amid concerns regarding ethics and values cited in Chakraborty's exit, Pandey called for directors to act with accountability and warned against making baseless insinuations. The impact of the resignation on HDFC Bank's stock performance has heightened investor apprehensions.

Pandey assured that a robust system exists for addressing directors' concerns, emphasizing that matters should be documented properly. As Sebi launches an investigation, the incident underscores the influential position independent directors hold both in safeguarding shareholder interests and in maintaining corporate integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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