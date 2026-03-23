Trump Postpones Military Strikes Amid U.S.-Iran Talks

President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary halt to military strikes on Iranian power plants, targeting a potential strategic diplomacy path amid escalating tensions. His decision comes after what he described as 'very good and productive' discussions with Iranian officials, aiming for a comprehensive resolution in the Middle East conflict.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaged in direct talks with Iranian representatives, making significant progress. Trump, however, refrained from naming specific interlocutors, indicating no direct dialogue with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Trump said, 'We have major points of agreement,' underscoring the optimism of a possible deal.

The announcement had immediate economic impacts, with oil prices dropping and stock markets rebounding after previous volatility. Trump's comments provided some relief to global markets, which have been tense due to potential military action and its repercussions on the Gulf's critical energy infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)