Svatantra Microfin's Strategic Merger: A New Era in Microfinance

Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd announced on Monday the successful completion of its merger with Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd (CIFCPL) and Svatantra Holding Pvt Ltd. This strategic fusion received the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The merger, following all necessary approvals including those from the Reserve Bank of India, the Competition Commission of India, and BSE, elevates Svatantra as the second-largest non-banking financial company - microfinance institution in India. As part of this corporate restructuring, Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary, facilitating a comprehensive array of financial services.

This amalgamation concludes a multi-stage integration initiated with the acquisition of CIFCPL from the Navi Group, enhancing Svatantra's capacity to manage a consolidated AUM of Rs 22,000 crore. With 2,200 branches and a commitment to customer-centricity, the company serves 5 million clients within micropreneurs and unbanked sectors, focusing on affordable housing and livelihood financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)