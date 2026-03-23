Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa has announced an extension of its flight suspensions to Iran and parts of the Middle East. The decision comes in response to escalating tensions in the region, reported Bloomberg News.

Services to major cities like Dubai and Tel Aviv will remain halted until May 31. Flights to other key locations, such as Abu Dhabi, Beirut, and Tehran, are expected to resume after October 24.

The company has yet to provide further details on the situation, and Reuters has been unable to confirm the Bloomberg report independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)