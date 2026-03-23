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Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

Deutsche Lufthansa is extending its suspension of flights to Iran and parts of the Middle East due to rising regional tensions. Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are on hold until May 31, while those to other cities including Abu Dhabi, Beirut, and Tehran are paused until October 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:47 IST
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions
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German airline Deutsche Lufthansa has announced an extension of its flight suspensions to Iran and parts of the Middle East. The decision comes in response to escalating tensions in the region, reported Bloomberg News.

Services to major cities like Dubai and Tel Aviv will remain halted until May 31. Flights to other key locations, such as Abu Dhabi, Beirut, and Tehran, are expected to resume after October 24.

The company has yet to provide further details on the situation, and Reuters has been unable to confirm the Bloomberg report independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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