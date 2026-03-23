Veteran Banker Jose Joseph Kattoor Joins South Indian Bank as Chairman

South Indian Bank has announced the appointment of Jose Joseph Kattoor as its non-executive part-time chairman, effective from March 23, 2026. The decision was approved by the Reserve Bank of India on February 3, 2026.

Kattoor, who has an extensive background of over three decades with the Reserve Bank of India, will serve a three-year term. His tenure at the RBI saw him playing pivotal roles in departments like enforcement, corporate strategy, currency, and human resources.

As the new part-time chairman, Kattoor is expected to collaborate closely with the board and senior management of South Indian Bank to enhance governance standards and advance the bank's long-term objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)