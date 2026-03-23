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Veteran Banker Jose Joseph Kattoor Joins South Indian Bank as Chairman

South Indian Bank has appointed Jose Joseph Kattoor, a former RBI Executive Director, as its non-executive part-time chairman starting March 23, 2026. With over 30 years of experience at the Reserve Bank of India, Kattoor will help improve governance standards and drive South Indian Bank's strategic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Indian Bank has announced the appointment of Jose Joseph Kattoor as its non-executive part-time chairman, effective from March 23, 2026. The decision was approved by the Reserve Bank of India on February 3, 2026.

Kattoor, who has an extensive background of over three decades with the Reserve Bank of India, will serve a three-year term. His tenure at the RBI saw him playing pivotal roles in departments like enforcement, corporate strategy, currency, and human resources.

As the new part-time chairman, Kattoor is expected to collaborate closely with the board and senior management of South Indian Bank to enhance governance standards and advance the bank's long-term objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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