C-130 Plane Mishap in Southern Colombia

A Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft, increasingly relied upon for military transport missions, was involved in an accident in the south of Colombia, according to the country's defense ministry. Local media outlet BluRadio indicated the plane carried 110 soldiers at the time.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but initial reports suggest the accident occurred during routine military operations. Authorities are investigating the cause and are expected to release more information as inquiries progress.

The accident has prompted heightened scrutiny of military transport safety protocols, raising questions about the operational status of Colombia's defense fleet. Officials are working to determine any potential casualties and the precise nature of the accident's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)