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Ancient Ramayan Manuscripts to Enrich Ayodhya's Historical Repository

Rampur Raza Library is collaborating with the International Ramkatha Museum to share rare 17th-century Persian manuscripts of the Ramayan. Noteworthy works include translations by Mullah Masih Panipati and Sumer Chand. Discussions are underway, highlighting Ayodhya's potential as a research hub for Ramayan studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:31 IST
Ancient Ramayan Manuscripts to Enrich Ayodhya's Historical Repository
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In a move to enhance historical scholarship, the Rampur Raza Library will provide rare 17th-century Persian Ramayan manuscripts to the International Ramkatha Museum.

Among them is a 1627 translation by Mullah Masih Panipati and the illustrated 'Valmiki Ramayan' by Sumer Chand, crafted in 1715 under Mughal patronage.

This collaboration, discussed by library director Pushkar Mishra and museum coordinator Sanjeev Kumar, aims to position Ayodhya as a center for Ramayan research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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