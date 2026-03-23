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Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Rs 6,940 Crore Development Push

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved development projects worth Rs 6,940 crore, including a micro irrigation project, OBC training scheme, rural housing, and infrastructure. Key approvals also encompass pensioner dearness relief, tribal cultural programs, and food welfare schemes. The measures aim to boost state welfare and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Rs 6,940 Crore Development Push
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move on Monday, Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved a series of development works valued at Rs 6,940 crore during a session at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. The meeting saw the endorsement of several projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare and infrastructure in the state.

The Mahana Micro Irrigation Project in Rewa district was allocated Rs 82.39 crore as part of the approvals. Additionally, government employees and pensioners will receive a 3 per cent raise in dearness allowance from July 1, 2025, increasing it to 58 per cent. Furthermore, several welfare proposals received the green light, including the Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme for youth from Other Backwards Classes, offering stipends and reserving seats for female candidates.

Complementing the range of initiatives, the cabinet approved Rs 2933 crore for rural housing and transport infrastructure, and significant sums for IT and departmental maintenance expenses until 2031. The Public Works Department received approval for multiple schemes, while tribal cultural programs and extensive welfare projects in the food supply sector were also sanctioned, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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