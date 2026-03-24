REFILE-At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:17 IST
At least thirty-four people were killed on Monday when a Colombian Air Force plane carrying 125 people crashed just after takeoff, the governor of Colombia's Putumayo department said.
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