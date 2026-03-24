REFILE-At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says

At least thirty-four ‌people were killed ‌on Monday when a ⁠Colombian ​Air ⁠Force plane carrying 125 ⁠people crashed ​just after takeoff, ⁠the governor ⁠of Colombia's ​Putumayo department said.

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