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Shia Community Mobilizes Amidst Iran Crisis with Generous Donation Drive

Hundreds from the Shia community in Chanderkot, Ramban district, mobilized to offer substantial aid to war-hit Iran. Donations included money, jewelry, and even livestock, showcasing their commitment to supporting Iran amid the Gulf War crisis. The initiative was echoed by locals in Budgam, further emphasizing solidarity and humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:44 IST
Shia Community Mobilizes Amidst Iran Crisis with Generous Donation Drive
Visual from Chanderkot area in Ramban district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of solidarity, hundreds of individuals from the Shia community converged at the Imambara in Chanderkot on Tuesday, contributing significant financial and material aid to embattled Iran. The philanthropic effort saw local residents contributing everything from household items to precious jewelry, with one individual even donating livestock, to provide support in the ongoing conflict across the border.

Participants of the aid drive included women who removed their own jewelry for donation, emphasizing their commitment to the cause. Bushra Shakir, a participant in the drive, expressed her hopes for Iran's triumph under new leadership, declaring that celebrations would ensue with Iran's success. This movement echoed across to Budgam, where a dedicated stall at Masjid Imam Zaman was established for collecting donations.

Mohsin Ali from Budgam highlighted that since the community cannot physically support the cause in Iran, they are committed to providing financial assistance. This initiative strengthens their unity and stands as a form of protest against oppression, with the fund drive allowing for a means to help the oppressed and voice resistance against oppressors in the ongoing Gulf crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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