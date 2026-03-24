Doubling Down: Government's Efforts to Boost Farmers' Income

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the government's successful initiatives aimed at enhancing the agriculture sector.

Chouhan reported that farmers' incomes have not only doubled but, in some cases, improved up to three or four times, thanks to policies such as the Minimum Support Price and increased fertilizer subsidies.

Despite opposition skepticism, particularly from TMC leader Saugata Roy, and interruptions from Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, Chouhan reaffirmed the government's dedication to rewarding farmer efforts and revealed that Rs 5 lakh crore has been disbursed to develop cooperatives over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)