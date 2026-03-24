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Doubling Down: Government's Efforts to Boost Farmers' Income

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in the Lok Sabha that the government's initiatives have significantly increased farmers' incomes. While responding to opposition queries, he emphasized measures like the Minimum Support Price and fertilizer subsidies. Additional efforts to develop the cooperatives sector have also been highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:55 IST
Doubling Down: Government's Efforts to Boost Farmers' Income
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the government's successful initiatives aimed at enhancing the agriculture sector.

Chouhan reported that farmers' incomes have not only doubled but, in some cases, improved up to three or four times, thanks to policies such as the Minimum Support Price and increased fertilizer subsidies.

Despite opposition skepticism, particularly from TMC leader Saugata Roy, and interruptions from Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, Chouhan reaffirmed the government's dedication to rewarding farmer efforts and revealed that Rs 5 lakh crore has been disbursed to develop cooperatives over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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