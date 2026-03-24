Assam Rifles Marks 191st Raising Day, Celebrates Operational Excellence

The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, marked its 191st Raising Day on Tuesday. Director General Lt General Vikas Lakhera paid his respects at the war memorial in Shillong, expressing gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national security.

The force, headquartered in the Meghalaya capital, plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the Northeast and other insurgency-hit regions, including Jammu and Kashmir. Lakhera commended the personnel for their operational excellence, particularly recognizing their achievements during the 2025-26 period.

On this occasion, several battalions were honored for their exceptional service. Three battalions received the Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation, while four others were awarded the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation. Moreover, the '8 Assam Rifles' was conferred the title 'Bravest of the Brave' on Army Day 2026. The Assam Rifles continues to modernize by inducting advanced weapons, surveillance systems, and protective gear, fostering trust and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)