India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Fuel and Fertiliser Strategies Unveiled

The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken robust measures to address the challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister informed the Rajya Sabha about the formation of seven empowered groups that will develop strategies to stabilize fuel supplies, manage supply chains, and ensure fertiliser availability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the global energy crisis, propelled by the conflict, necessitates immediate and thorough responses. He urged state governments to prevent black marketing and hoarding. Modi assured the citizens that India is actively seeking new sources for gas and crude oil procurement, alongside making ample preparations for crucial fertiliser supplies.

With the country's economic growth in mind, Modi emphasized the necessity of peace through dialogue in West Asia, aspiring to prevent prolonged adverse repercussions. He reiterated the government's commitment to vigilance and proactive decision-making to mitigate the crisis's impact on India's economy and the welfare of its people.