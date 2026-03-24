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Arunachal Pradesh Takes Bold Step Against Fuel Hoarding

The Papum Pare administration in Arunachal Pradesh has formed committees to oversee and regulate the distribution of LPG and petroleum products. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and ensure consistent fuel supply amidst global energy challenges. Officials warn of strict actions against those practicing malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:18 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Takes Bold Step Against Fuel Hoarding
  • Country:
  • India

The Papum Pare administration in Arunachal Pradesh has taken decisive steps to control the distribution and supply of LPG and petroleum products. Officials revealed on Tuesday that monitoring committees have been formed to prevent fuel hoarding and black marketing.

This initiative is particularly crucial given the current global energy supply chain challenges. The committees will ensure that the distribution of LPG cylinders and petroleum products remains uninterrupted and fair across the district.

The administration has issued strong warnings against individuals engaging in practices like panic booking, over-stocking, or price manipulation, promising stringent actions for any misconduct in fuel distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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