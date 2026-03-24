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Controversy Looms as Kerala CEO Responds to 'Hindu MLA' Remark Case

Kerala CEO, Rathan U Kelkar, announced that the Election Commission of India will soon receive a report regarding BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA' remarks. Legal opinion has been obtained, and further actions await guidance from the Commission. Gopalakrishnan faces police investigation under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:22 IST
Controversy Looms as Kerala CEO Responds to 'Hindu MLA' Remark Case
Rathan U Kelkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to receive a report concerning the controversial 'Hindu MLA' remarks made by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan, according to Kerala CEO, Rathan U Kelkar.

The action follows legal counsel received regarding the matter, but the CEO refrained from commenting about potential repercussions until the ECI advises further steps. The incident arises from a campaign video in which Gopalakrishnan suggests that Guruvayur has lacked a Hindu MLA for nearly fifty years.

A case against Gopalakrishnan has been registered by Guruvayur police following an intervention by the ECI, while BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended the remarks saying they do not constitute hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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