Eurozone Bond Yields Face Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions

Eurozone benchmark Bund yields slipped from near 15-year peaks on Tuesday as investor caution grew over the Middle East unrest and mixed signals of potential U.S.-Iran negotiations. Crude prices soared by over 40% since March, intensifying inflation concerns and raising expectations for more European Central Bank rate hikes.

The geopolitical landscape intensified as Iran launched missiles at Israel and dismissed possible talks with Trump as 'fake news'. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year bond, a regional benchmark, decreased by one basis point, echoing fluctuating dynamics driven by the evolving conflict.

The financial sector braces for potential European Central Bank rate hikes as money markets fully price in at least two hikes by July, spurred by mounting inflation worries and Eurozone private sector growth stalling. Experts highlight the likelihood of increased inflation beyond energy categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)