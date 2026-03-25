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Dollar Stays Strong Amid Global Inflation and Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar increased in value as traders focused on global inflation and tensions in the Middle East. Despite talks with Iran, markets remain cautious. The dollar index increased while the euro and pound fell. Stock and bond markets showed optimism, but inflationary pressures continue to concern investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST
Dollar Stays Strong Amid Global Inflation and Middle East Tensions
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The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major world currencies on Wednesday, driven by global inflation concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Although a 15-point discussion plan was reportedly sent to Tehran by the U.S., airstrikes between Israel and Iran continued, keeping traders cautious.

President Donald Trump claimed progress in talks with Iran, but Tehran refuted the occurrence of direct discussions, increasing market volatility. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23% to 99.41. In contrast, the euro fell 0.19% to $1.1585, and the British pound decreased by 0.19% to $1.3387.

Sterling failed to gain support from stagnant British consumer price inflation data at 3% in February, suggesting continued inflationary pressures. Equities and oil surged, with stocks climbing by 0.8% and crude prices dropping 3.8%. The bond market saw a rebound, yet central banks globally signal a more hawkish stance.

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