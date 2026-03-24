Ukraine and U.S. Deliberate Over Security Guarantees
Ukraine and the United States are in discussions regarding the security guarantees agreement sought by Kyiv. President Zelenskiy highlighted this ongoing negotiation process, which was a primary topic during a recent meeting between the nations' representatives in Florida.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine stated on Tuesday that further discussions are necessary to finalize the long-sought security guarantees agreement with the United States.
The issue of security guarantees was prominently featured during talks held over the weekend between officials from Kyiv and Washington in Florida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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