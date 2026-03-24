Market Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Surge amid US-Iran Tension Easing

Indian stock markets, represented by key indices Sensex and Nifty, rebounded sharply, closing up nearly 2% amid easing US-Iran tensions. The positive sentiment followed US President Trump's announcement halting strikes targeting Iranian energy sites, leading to reduced risk perception among investors.

The BSE Sensex increased by 1,372.06 points to 74,068.45, while the NSE Nifty rose by 399.75 points to 22,912.40. Key gainers included companies like Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, contributing to the rally, as only Power Grid and State Bank of India showed marginal declines.

Experts attribute the rebound to signs of de-escalation in US-Iran tensions and subsequent market optimism. However, analysts warn that risks remain as clarity is sought on developments around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)