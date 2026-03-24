Left Menu

Market Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Surge amid US-Iran Tension Easing

Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2% as markets rebounded following a temporary US halt on Iranian strikes. The rally was driven by reduced risk perception due to potential US-Iran de-escalation. Key gainers included Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, while tensions over the Strait of Hormuz loomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:06 IST
Market Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Surge amid US-Iran Tension Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets, represented by key indices Sensex and Nifty, rebounded sharply, closing up nearly 2% amid easing US-Iran tensions. The positive sentiment followed US President Trump's announcement halting strikes targeting Iranian energy sites, leading to reduced risk perception among investors.

The BSE Sensex increased by 1,372.06 points to 74,068.45, while the NSE Nifty rose by 399.75 points to 22,912.40. Key gainers included companies like Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, contributing to the rally, as only Power Grid and State Bank of India showed marginal declines.

Experts attribute the rebound to signs of de-escalation in US-Iran tensions and subsequent market optimism. However, analysts warn that risks remain as clarity is sought on developments around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026