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Real vs Fake Congress: The Battle for Assam

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel labels Assam's upcoming assembly elections a battle between 'real' and 'fake' Congress. He claims the 'real' Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, faces off against the faction headed by ex-Congress member Himanta Biswa Sarma. Baghel predicts a win for the 'real' Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:06 IST
Real vs Fake Congress: The Battle for Assam
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery declaration on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel framed the Assam assembly elections as a showdown between the 'real' Congress and what he describes as the 'fake' Congress. He targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as leading the latter faction.

Baghel expressed confidence that the state's electorate would support the 'real' Congress, led by state party president Gaurav Gogoi. He said, 'This time, the election in Assam is not BJP versus Congress. Rather, it is a contest between the real Congress and 'fake' Congress.'

The elections, set for April 9, will see key figures like Bhupen Bora and Pradyut Bordoloi, formerly of the Congress, running as BJP candidates. Baghel, serving as the election observer, emphasized that the people are eager for change and will back the 'real' Congress to end the current administration's 'misrule.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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