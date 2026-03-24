Vedanta Challenges NCLT's Approval of Adani's Rs 14,535 Crore Bid for JAL
The insolvency appellate tribunal recently denied Vedanta Group’s request for an interim stay against the NCLT's decision, which approved Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Vedanta has contested the approval process, citing its higher bid and alleged inconsistencies in the decision-making process.
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- India
The Insolvency Appellate Tribunal declined to impose an interim stay on the Vedanta Group's plea against the NCLT's approval of Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). This decision allows the continuation of Adani's acquisition process.
Vedanta had participated in the bidding for JAL, reportedly offering a higher bid of Rs 16,726 crore. Nevertheless, the Committee of Creditors approved Adani's bid due to expected quicker payments and other qualitative factors. Vedanta has challenged this decision, alleging a failure to maximize the asset's value.
The Tribunal has called for a response from JAL's Committee of Creditors and directed parties to prepare for an early appeal hearing on April 10. Meanwhile, Adani's bid implementation is subject to the appeal's outcome, as deliberations continue over the integrity of the bidding process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Insolvency
- Adani
- Vedanta
- NCLT
- Jaiprakash Associates
- Tribunal
- Appeal
- Bid
- Acquisition
- Creditors