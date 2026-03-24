Left Menu

Vedanta Challenges NCLT's Approval of Adani's Rs 14,535 Crore Bid for JAL

The insolvency appellate tribunal recently denied Vedanta Group’s request for an interim stay against the NCLT's decision, which approved Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Vedanta has contested the approval process, citing its higher bid and alleged inconsistencies in the decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:31 IST
Vedanta Challenges NCLT's Approval of Adani's Rs 14,535 Crore Bid for JAL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency Appellate Tribunal declined to impose an interim stay on the Vedanta Group's plea against the NCLT's approval of Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). This decision allows the continuation of Adani's acquisition process.

Vedanta had participated in the bidding for JAL, reportedly offering a higher bid of Rs 16,726 crore. Nevertheless, the Committee of Creditors approved Adani's bid due to expected quicker payments and other qualitative factors. Vedanta has challenged this decision, alleging a failure to maximize the asset's value.

The Tribunal has called for a response from JAL's Committee of Creditors and directed parties to prepare for an early appeal hearing on April 10. Meanwhile, Adani's bid implementation is subject to the appeal's outcome, as deliberations continue over the integrity of the bidding process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026