AgriStack Revolution: 9.20 Crore Farmer IDs Rolled Out

The government has achieved a significant milestone by generating more than 9.20 crore unique Farmer IDs across 19 states as part of the AgriStack Digital Public Infrastructure project. This was announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 1.99 crore IDs, followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 crore, Madhya Pradesh with 1.04 crore, and Rajasthan with 83.39 lakh. The AgriStack initiative aims to provide a digital identity to all landholding farmers, including women, tenants, and sharecroppers.

The Minister of State for Agriculture emphasized that despite increased internet penetration in rural areas, additional measures are being implemented to ensure farmers without mobile phones are included. Existing support structures like Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), KrishiSakhis, and Common Service Centres (CSCs) are being utilized to facilitate registration and access to services.