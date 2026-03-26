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Fugitive Arrested in Maharashtra: Bihar Murder Case Breakthrough

Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, wanted for a 2022 murder in Bihar's East Champaran, was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane. Singh, a prime suspect in a multi-accused case, had been evading arrest. The police operation was based on a tip-off about his hiding spot. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:17 IST
Fugitive Arrested in Maharashtra: Bihar Murder Case Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

A fugitive wanted in connection with a 2022 murder case in Bihar's East Champaran district has been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, had been on the run since the incident last year for which a court in Motihari issued a non-bailable warrant.

Detective efforts led police to track Singh to a hotel on Mira Road, culminating in his arrest. He faces charges including murder, attempt to murder, and rioting, and will be handed over to Bihar for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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