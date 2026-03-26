Fugitive Arrested in Maharashtra: Bihar Murder Case Breakthrough

A fugitive wanted in connection with a 2022 murder case in Bihar's East Champaran district has been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, had been on the run since the incident last year for which a court in Motihari issued a non-bailable warrant.

Detective efforts led police to track Singh to a hotel on Mira Road, culminating in his arrest. He faces charges including murder, attempt to murder, and rioting, and will be handed over to Bihar for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)