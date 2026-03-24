Ensuring Fuel and LPG Stability: Jammu & Kashmir's Commitment to Uninterrupted Supply
Jammu and Kashmir maintain a stable fuel and LPG supply, meeting current demands efficiently. Amid infrastructure development of gas pipelines, strict measures ensure transparency and fair distribution, with legal actions against malpractices. Initiatives include e-KYC verifications and alternate fuel arrangements under government schemes.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, fuel and LPG availability remains robust, meeting existing demands without interruption, as per a senior government official's announcement. Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, reported adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks to ensure continuous supply.
During a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, officials discussed the distribution of petroleum products across the union territory. Emphasis was placed on seamless LPG distribution, with no significant complaints reported. The chief secretary stressed zero-tolerance towards hoarding and black marketing, pushing for legal actions against violators.
Infrastructure advancement, such as the gas pipeline construction in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu, was also highlighted. Efforts to resolve bottlenecks and operationalize the pipeline were prioritized. Efficient grievance redressal and alternate fuel provisions under government schemes like the AAY also featured prominently in the discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fuel
- LPG
- supply
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- infrastructure
- distribution
- e-KYC
- grievance
- petroleum
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