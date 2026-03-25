BJP Eyes Expansion in Tripura's Tribal Council Polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his best wishes to the 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the forthcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. He highlighted growing public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that tribal communities are gravitating towards the BJP's developmental agenda.

Addressing a press conference with other senior party leaders, Saha expressed optimism about the BJP's chances, emphasizing the party's organizational strength and development agenda as key factors resonating with voters. The BJP, while in coalition in the state, is contesting these elections separately from allies IPFT and TMP.

Both Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee remain confident that the party's strategy will secure a robust outcome in the TTAADC polls slated for April 12. The elections are critical for the BJP, aiming to improve its influence in the tribal regions and capture more seats.