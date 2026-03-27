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Tharoor Criticizes Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Deal Amidst Electoral Battle in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor critiques alleged electoral collusion between CPI(M) and BJP, emphasizing Congress's people-centric focus. He questions existing governance while promoting Congress's new leadership and development vision. He stresses that despite potential deals, voters should support Congress for genuine change in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:24 IST
Tharoor Criticizes Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Deal Amidst Electoral Battle in Kerala
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced strong criticism against a purported electoral agreement between CPI(M) and BJP, highlighting Congress's commitment to the people instead. Speaking during an election campaign in Kayamkulam, Tharoor challenged the alleged understanding, suggesting it exists solely to meet the respective goals of both CPI(M) and BJP.

He claimed that such alliances aim to split anti-incumbency votes, potentially benefiting the Left through the division caused by BJP targeting Congress voters. Contrasting this, Tharoor emphasized Congress's transparent 'deal with the people,' advocating for voters to back their vision for a progressive Kerala state government.

Tharoor derided the current government's efforts, citing a lack of public issue resolution and criticized the costly public relations initiatives. Pointing to inflation and concerns like the Sabarimala gold incident, he called for effective leadership through the election of Congress candidate M Liju, advancing a development-centric agenda with youthful governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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